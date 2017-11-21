FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe president - ZANU-PF
November 21, 2017 / 6:44 PM / a day ago

Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe president - ZANU-PF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Wednesday or Thursday, ZANU-PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa told Reuters, after the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Separately, ZANU-PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke told Reuters that Mnangagwa would be sworn in within 48 hours and that he would serve the remainder of Mugabe’s term until the next general elections, which must be held by September 2018.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Cris Chinaka; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

