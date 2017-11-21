Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe president - ZANU-PF

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Wednesday or Thursday, ZANU-PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa told Reuters, after the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Separately, ZANU-PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke told Reuters that Mnangagwa would be sworn in within 48 hours and that he would serve the remainder of Mugabe’s term until the next general elections, which must be held by September 2018.