Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says against any form of 'vengeful retribution'

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on citizens to remain peaceful and desist from any form of “vengeful retribution”, days after Robert Mugabe resigned from power.

Zimbabwe's former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as President, addresses supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mnangagwa’s supporters were angered by his dismissal early this month, a move that triggered the military to intervene. Some of the supporters have been calling for unspecified action against the G40 group that backed Mugabe and his wife.