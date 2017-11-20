Zimbabwe minister Moyo's Twitter account hacked - family member

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A relative of Zimbabwean minister Jonathan Moyo, purged from the ruling ZANU-PF party along with President Robert Mugabe, said on Monday that a tweet on his Twitter handle earlier saying that he was outside of the country was the work of a hacker.
“While he remains safe, he is not the one who posted that,” the family member told Reuters, adding that Moyo remained in Zimbabwe. The tweet was subsequently deleted.
