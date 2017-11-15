FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe opposition calls for peaceful return to democracy
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 6:40 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe opposition calls for peaceful return to democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) called for a peaceful return to constitutional democracy on Wednesday after an overnight military coup against 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

The MDC, the main political challenger to Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party for the last two decades, also said it hoped the military intervention would lead to the “establishment of a stable, democratic and progressive nation state”.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

