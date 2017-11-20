FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's opposition to decide on Mugabe impeachment Tuesday - chief whip
November 20, 2017 / 2:03 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Zimbabwe's opposition to decide on Mugabe impeachment Tuesday - chief whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Zimbabwe’s main opposition party MDC will hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to join their ruling party rivals to impeach 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe, the minority chief whip said.

Although Mugabe’s ZANU-PF has the required two-thirds membership to remove Mugabe, participation by the opposition could give a boost to a process that was started by the military’s intervention last week.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

