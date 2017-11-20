ZANU-PF members to meet to discuss impeaching Mugabe - party chief whip

HARARE (Reuters) - Lawmakers from President Robert Mugabe’s ruling party will meet at the party headquarters on Monday to discuss impeaching the 93-year-old leader after a noon deadline passed without him resigning, ZANU-PF’s chief whip Lovemore Matuke said.

The ruling party removed Mugabe as ZANU-PF president and first secretary on Sunday, capping a dramatic week after the military seized power on Wednesday saying it wanted to remove “criminal elements” around the president.