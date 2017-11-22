FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mnangagwa to be sworn in on Friday as president - Zimbabwe's speaker
November 22, 2017 / 11:00 AM / in a day

Mnangagwa to be sworn in on Friday as president - Zimbabwe's speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Friday following the resignation of Robert Mugabe, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on as his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa reads a card during Mugabe's 93rd birthday celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Speaker Jacob Mudenda said the ruling party ZANU-PF had informed him it has nominated Mnangagwa to fill the vacancy of the office of president, replacing the 93-year-old Mugabe who had clung on for a week after an army takeover.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Janet Lawrence

