'The people have spoken,' Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa tells cheering crowd

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as president on Friday, told a cheering crowd in Harare on Wednesday that the country was entering a new stage of democracy.

Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as president, addresses supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” Mnangagwa told thousands of supporters who had gathered outside the ruling ZANU-PF party’s offices.

“Today we are witnessing the beginning of a new and unfolding democracy.”

Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot.