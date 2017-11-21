FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Only five ministers, attorney general turn up for Zimbabwe cabinet meeting - sources
November 21, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in a day

Only five ministers, attorney general turn up for Zimbabwe cabinet meeting - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Only five Zimbabwe cabinet ministers and the attorney general turned up for a meeting called by President Robert Mugabe as 17 others opted to attend a meeting to plan the 93-year-old leader’s impeachment, sources said on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting is the first called by Mugabe since a military takeover last Wednesday. Mugabe faced the start of an impeachment process later in the day as his party sought to end his nearly four decades in power.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by James Macharia

