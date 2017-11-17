FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. diplomat urges return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe
November 17, 2017 / 3:05 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Top U.S. diplomat urges return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged “a quick return to civilian rule” in Zimbabwe after its army took charge earlier this week, and called events there “a concern.”

“Zimbabwe has an opportunity to set itself on a new path, one that must include democratic elections and respect for human rights,” Tillerson told the foreign ministers from the African continent ahead of a meeting in Washington.

Reporting by David Alexander and Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
