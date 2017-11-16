FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai calls on Mugabe to resign
#World News
November 16, 2017 / 2:18 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai calls on Mugabe to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said on Thursday President Robert Mugabe should resign in the interest of the country after the military seized power.

FILE PHOTO Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai addresses the media during a press briefing on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Cape Town May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Wessels/File Photo

Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and has balked at mediation by a Catholic priest to allow the 93-year-old former guerrilla a graceful exit after a military coup, sources said on Thursday.

“In the interest of the people, Mr. Robert Mugabe must resign and step down immediately,” Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, told a news conference, reading from a statement.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
