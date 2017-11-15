FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief appeals for calm, restraint in Zimbabwe
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 5:28 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.N. chief appeals for calm, restraint in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for calm and restraint in Zimbabwe on Thursday after the military seized power.

FILE PHOTO - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 9th ASEAN UN Summit in Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2017. REUTERS/Linus Escandor Ii/Pool

“The U.N. Secretary-General is monitoring the evolving situation in Zimbabwe. He appeals for calm, non-violence and restraint. Preservation of fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, is of vital importance,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Zimbabwe’s military said it was holding President Robert Mugabe and his family safe while targeting “criminals” in the entourage of the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
