Zimbabwe's Mugabe appears in public for first time since coup
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 9:57 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe appears in public for first time since coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrived at a university graduation ceremony in the capital on Friday, his first public appearance since a military seizure of power that political sources say is aimed at ending his 37 years in office.

Wearing a blue and yellow academic gown and mortar board hat, the 93-year-old sat in large wooden chair at the front the hall. He was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the ceremony open.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley and; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
