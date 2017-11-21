FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges free, fair elections in Zimbabwe as Mugabe resigns
November 21, 2017 / 6:18 PM / a day ago

U.S. urges free, fair elections in Zimbabwe as Mugabe resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday called for free and fair elections and unwavering respect for the rule of law in Zimbabwe following what it called the “historic moment” of Robert Mugabe’s resignation as president.

Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“Tonight marks a historic moment for Zimbabwe,” the U.S. embassy in Harare said in a statement. “Whatever short-term arrangements the government may establish, the path forward must lead to free, fair and inclusive elections.”

Reporting By Tim Ahmann, Yara Bayoumy and Arshad Mohammed

