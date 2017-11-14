FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Zimbabwe parties to calmly resolve disputes
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 10:40 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. urges Zimbabwe parties to calmly resolve disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged all parties in Zimbabwe to resolve their disputes calmly and peacefully after troops took up positions around the capital Harare and the ruling party accused the head of the armed forces of treason.

“The U.S. Embassy in Harare is closely following the developments in Zimbabwe,” a State Department official said.

“We encourage all parties to approach disputes calmly and peacefully while following democratic, transparent, and constitutional processes for resolving differences,” the official said in a statement.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish

