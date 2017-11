JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday the African region was committed to supporting “the people of Zimbabwe” after a military takeover and that he was cautiously optimistic that the situation there could be resolved amicably.

FILE PHOTO - President Jacob Zuma gestures as he addresses parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, November 2, 2017. Picture taken November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Zuma made the comments in the South African city of Durban as thousands of Zimbabweans celebrated the expected downfall of President Robert Mugabe in the streets of Harare.