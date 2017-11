HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party has given Robert Mugabe until noon (1000 GMT) on Monday to step down as President or face impeachment, cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe listens as Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa presents the country's 2014 National Budget to Parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

He was speaking at a televised news conference after a special party meeting at which Mugabe was sacked as ZANU-PF leader.