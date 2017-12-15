FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive - Safran, Zodiac deal expected to win unconditional EU approval: source
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 15, 2017 / 6:16 PM / Updated a day ago

Exclusive - Safran, Zodiac deal expected to win unconditional EU approval: source

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French aero engine maker Safran (SAF.PA) is set to secure an EU green light for its $7.7 billion (£5.8 billion) bid for aircraft seat maker Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) to create the world’s third-largest aerospace supplier, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French aircraft seats and equipment manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace is seen in Paris, France, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Safran has said the deal would boost its position in making smarter and more connected aircraft, targeting planemakers such as Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N).

The merged entity would compete with U.S companies United Technologies (UTX.N) and General Electric (GE.N).

    The European Commission, which is scheduled to rule on the deal by Dec. 21, declined to comment. Safran also declined to comment.

    The proposed takeover is one of several deals in the aerospace industry which includes United Technologies Corp’s $23 billion plan to buy avionics maker Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N).

    The Safran, Zodiac tie-up has already been given the regulatory go-ahead in Canada, Kenya, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and pre-authorised in South Korea. Authorities in China and Brazil are also expected to clear the deal.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyerhenzien in Paris; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.