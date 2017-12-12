FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Australia's great life insurance sell-off
Sections
Featured
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Sport
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Princes join Jedi knights at 'Star Wars' premiere in London
Entertainment
Princes join Jedi knights at 'Star Wars' premiere in London
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 3:28 AM / a day ago

Factbox: Australia's great life insurance sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Recent Australian life insurance sales (ranked by deal value)

*CommInsure (2017) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest lender, sells its life insurance unit to Hong Kong-based AIA Group for A$3.8 billion ($3.1 billion).

*OnePath (2017) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group sells its life insurance business to Zurich Insurance for A$2.85 billion.

*MLC (2016) - National Australia Bank, the country’s third-largest lender, sells 80 percent of its life insurance unit to Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance Co for A$2.4 billion.

*Macquarie Group (2016) - Australia’s biggest investment bank sells its life insurance arm to Zurich for an undisclosed amount estimated by analysts to be A$300 million.

*Insurance Australia Group (2017) - In a reinsurance deal, IAG agrees to share 12.5 percent of premiums and costs with Germany’s Munich Re, Germany’s Hannover Re and Swiss Re.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.