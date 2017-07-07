FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine finance minister expects local bonds to be Euroclearable "soon"
July 7, 2017 / 11:33 AM / a month ago

Ukraine finance minister expects local bonds to be Euroclearable "soon"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's local-currency denominated government bonds will become Euroclearable "soon", Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Friday.

"It is realistic and we are serious about it," Danylyuk said when asked about the possibility that Ukrainian local debt could become eligible for clearing through Euroclear.

Speaking at a Ukraine investment conference in London, he added he could not give a precise timing, but was planning to meet with Euroclear, and an announcement could be expected "soon". (Reporting by Sujata Rao, writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

