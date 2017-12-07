Ukraine parliament approves 2018 draft budget at final reading

KIEV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday approved at the final reading the 2018 draft budget, which includes an adjusted deficit forecast that the finance ministry said was in line with Ukraine’s fiscal commitments to the International Monetary Fund.

“The budget is balanced and realistic,” Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

The bill was backed by 273 lawmakers, comfortably over the 226 required to pass. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)