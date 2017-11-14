Ukraine parliament approves 2018 draft budget at first reading

KIEV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday approved at the first reading the 2018 draft budget, but it was not immediately clear if the bill meets all the fiscal targets of a $17.5 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund.

The budget will likely undergo a series of amendments before it is voted on a second time in parliament. The government prepared the budget on the expectation of a deficit of 2.4 percent and economic growth of 3 percent.