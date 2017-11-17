FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine MP: acting governor in running for cbank chief - IFX Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

Ukraine MP: acting governor in running for cbank chief - IFX Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The acting governor of Ukraine’s central bank, Yakiv Smoliy, and the head of Raiffeisen bank’s Ukrainian unit Volodymyr Lavrenchuk are being considered for the role of central bank governor, Interfax Ukraine reported lawmaker Ihor Kononenko as saying on Friday.

The news agency did not immediately give further details.

Kononenko has close ties to President Petro Poroshenko, whose months-long delay in nominating a candidate for approval by parliament has concerned Ukraine’s financial backers including the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.