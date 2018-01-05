FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank can sell up to $100 mln to support hryvnia
January 5, 2018 / 10:09 AM / 2 days ago

Ukraine central bank can sell up to $100 mln to support hryvnia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said it is prepared to sell up to $100 million on Friday to support the hryvnia.

Last week the hryvnia weakened to 28 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since February 2015.

The central bank said the currency’s volatility is due to seasonal factors, citing a higher coal and gas import bill. Exporters have accumulated more hryvnia because of tax refunds from the government, meaning they need to sell less foreign currency. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

