January 23, 2018 / 8:39 AM / a day ago

Ukraine central bank may sell $100 mln on Tuesday to support hryvnia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank is ready to sell up to $100 million on Tuesday to support the hryvnia currency, it said in a statement said.

Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy said on Monday he did not expect major currency volatility, though the central bank had sold around $160 million since the start of 2018 to support the hryvnia. He also said he expected offers of dollars to increase in coming weeks. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)

