Ukraine central bank deputy does not expect big currency swings

KIEV, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy said on Monday he did not expect major currency volatility but the central bank had sold around $160 million since the start of 2018 to support the hryvnia.

Speaking at a briefing, Churiy also said he expects offers of dollars to increase in the coming weeks.

“Since the start of the month we have sold around $160 million. For now, reserves are going down,” he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)