KIEV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank said in a statement it was ready to buy up to $130 million across two separate auctions on Wednesday.

The hryvnia currency has strengthened recently and crossed below 28 to the dollar in January, after a period of weakening due to what the central bank attributed to seasonal factors. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)