Ukraine central bank sees reserves at $19 bln at end of November

KIEV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to total $19 billion at the end of November, compared to $18.7 billion a month before, due to government borrowing on the local market via dollar-denominated bonds, the central bank said on Thursday.

The finance ministry raised $575 million on the local bond auction on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Oleh Churiy said.

Churiy added that the current volatility in the hryvnia currency was due to seasonal factors such as higher gas imports.