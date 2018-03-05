Ukraine to keep forex sales requirements at 50 pct for now: central bank deputy

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine will maintain for now a requirement for firms to sell 50 percent of their foreign currency income due to delays in loans expected from the International Monetary Fund and lower than forecast forex reserves, the central bank deputy head said.

“The liberalisation plan is tied to certain macroeconomic conditions,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Oleh Churiy told a briefing on Monday. “We have a certain delay in cooperation with the IMF,” he added. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Gareth Jones)