Germany says up to Siemens to ensure Crimea sanctions respected

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Germany said on Monday it is up to Siemens to ensure it respects EU sanctions covering Crimea, after the industrial group said it was investigating reports its turbines had been delivered there for use in Russian-built power plants.

"It is the company's responsibility" to respect export laws and sanctions, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said.

EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from providing energy technology to Crimea or from taking any actions designed to circumvent those rules due to the bloc's view that the peninsula was illegally stolen from Ukraine.

A report by Reuters published on July 5 cited three sources with knowledge of the delivery as saying Russia had delivered electricity turbines made by Siemens to Crimea. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)