Four-way meeting on Ukraine crisis in Munich next week - MSC chief

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are preparing to meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference next week to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the head of the annual conference said on Thursday.

Top officials from all four countries will participate in the high-level meeting, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, MSC conference head Wolfgang Ischinger said.

The four countries have benn meeting regularly in the so-called “Normandy Format” since 2014 to try to resolve the separatist conflict in which some 10,000 people have been killed.

A ceasefire agreement was signed in February 2015 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, but has failed to end the violence. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)