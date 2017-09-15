FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2017 / 8:16 AM / a month ago

IMF's Lipton says Ukraine risks going backwards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine risks reversing progress made under a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms programme from the International Monetary Fund, IMF first deputy managing director David Lipton was quoted as saying on Friday, urging the government to improve anti-graft efforts.

“There are risks of going backwards,” Lipton told online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda in an interview during a visit to Kiev to meet Ukrainian authorities.

“We certainly agree that the creation of an anti-corruption court is an important next step. We encourage the government to do that.” (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

