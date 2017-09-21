FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine takes Kazakhstan to WTO over duties on steel pipes
September 21, 2017 / 1:52 PM / a month ago

Ukraine takes Kazakhstan to WTO over duties on steel pipes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has launched a complaint against Kazakhstan’s use of anti-dumping duties on certain types of steel pipes imported from Ukraine, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.

Ukraine has formally “requested consultations” with Kazakhstan, the first step in a trade dispute, which opens a 60- day window for Kazakhstan to settle the matter or face potential litigation.

The dispute is the first to target Kazakhstan, which joined the WTO in 2015 and is part of the Eurasian Economic Union which includes Russia and other former Soviet countries. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

