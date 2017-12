KIEV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament voted on Thursday to extend a moratorium on the sale of agricultural land by one year - an expected further delay to a reform seen by Ukraine’s financial backers as key to sustainable long-term economic growth.

The bill was backed by 236 lawmakers, narrowly over the 226 required to pass. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)