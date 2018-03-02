FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 11:43 AM / a day ago

FACTBOX -Ukraine's lengthy list of legal cases

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    KIEV, March 2 (Reuters) - The following is a list of key
legal cases Ukraine and its state-owned or part-owned firms are
involved in, after Ukraine's state-owned energy firm Naftogaz
won a long-running dispute with Russia's Gazprom:
    
    1/ NAFTOGAZ VS GAZPROM 
    Naftogaz said on Wednesday Russia's Gazprom would have to
pay it $2.56 billion after a Stockholm court found in Naftogaz's
favour in the final stage of a long-running legal battle over
Gazprom's supply of gas to Naftogaz.             
    In June 2014, Gazprom and Naftogaz lodged
multi-billion-dollar claims against each other with the
Stockholm arbitration court, which resolves commercial disputes.
    The disagreement was a by-product of the worsening relations
between Kiev and Moscow since Russia's annexation of Crimea and
the eruption of Russian-backed separatist violence in Ukraine's
Donbass region, which has killed more than 10,000 people.
    The latest ruling in Stockholm, which concludes the legal
dispute, centered on Naftogaz's claims that it was owed
compensation for Gazprom not pumping a certain volume of gas per
year via Ukraine and paying too little for what it did send
through Naftogaz pipelines.
    Gazprom has responded by saying the court's decision had
created a "material imbalance, which infringes the basic
principals of Swedish law, which regulates the (gas) contract",
and that it would not restart supply to Naftogaz as an
additional agreement to the current deal has still not been
approved.             
    
    2/RUSSIA EUROBOND
    In 2016 Russia filed a lawsuit to London court demanding
Ukraine pay back $3 billion borrowed in 2013 under former
President Viktor Yanukovich. The debt was structured in the form
of a Eurobond governed by English law.
    Moscow wants the bond to be repaid in full but Ukraine says
Russia should have participated in a 2015 restructuring of its
sovereign Eurobonds, like private sector bondholders.
    In March 2017 a British court refused to send the case to a
full trial saying that Ukraine had failed to offer justiciable
defence, but the country received the judge’s permission to
appeal and was granted a stay of execution until the appeal
hearing has been concluded.
    The court of appeal held a week-long hearing in January
2018. Its decision is due in the coming months. 
    3/ PRIVATBANK PART I
    Ukrainian largest bank – PrivatBank, which was nationalised
in December 2016 - commenced legal proceedings in the High Court
in London against Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov, its
former owners and management. 
    On Dec. 19, 2017, the court granted a worldwide freezing
order against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov, as well as against six
companies they are believed to own or control.
    Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov have challenged the justification
for the nationalisation and accused the central bank of
misrepresenting the state of PrivatBank's finances.
    The freezing order was granted on the basis of detailed
evidence put to the court that the two extracted almost $2
billion from the bank through a series of dishonest
transactions, which had the effect of transferring the funds to
companies that they secretly owned or controlled. Through these
initial legal proceedings, with interest, PrivatBank is seeking
to recover over $2.5 billion. 
     
    4/PRIVATBANK PART II
    On Nov. 8, 2017, international bondholders brought two
claims worth a combined $375 million plus interest against
Ukraine's now state-controlled PrivatBank in the London Court of
International Arbitration.             
    They creditors are disputing the Ukrainian authorities'
decision to convert a total of $555 million worth of Eurobonds
into equity. They contest there were better options. 
    
    5/PRIVATBANK PART III
    Ukraine has not ruled out legal action against the local
unit of the PwC consultancy in order to recoup some of the costs
of bailing out lender PrivatBank which had been audited by the
firm, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said last year.
            
    Kiev withdrew PwC's right to audit Ukrainian banks as
punishment for what the central bank says was its failure to
flag risky lending practices at the country's largest lender,
PrivatBank. PwC has said the ban is unjustified.
           
    6/UKRTELECOM
    In December 2017, the Nicosia District Court in Cyprus froze
$820 million of assets of the flagship business group owned by
Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov, Systems Capital Management
(SCM), in connection with a long-lasting legal dispute over the
Ukrtelecom case. 
    The applicant, Cyprus-based firm Raga, complained that SCM
had not paid it in full for the 2013 sale of telecoms group
Ukrtelecom. Raga belongs to the former Ukrainian banker Denys
Horbunenko. Raga says Ukrtelecom was sold to Akhmetov for $860
million in 2013, Akhmetov paid only $100 million.
    SCM has said it strongly disagrees with the Cyprus ruling
and has appealed it. It also says Raga's lawsuit is groundless.
    In January 2018 a Dutch court issued a provisional order to
freeze the shares of SCM group companies registered in the
Netherlands in connection with the lawsuit.
    The case is important for the state because the government
wants to take Ukrtelecom back from private hands, saying that
the investment commitments have not been fulfilled. 

 (Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev and Marc Jones in London;
Editing by Alison Williams)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
