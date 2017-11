KIEV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government on Wednesday approved the appointment of new members to the supervisory board of state energy company Naftogaz - candidates Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said had been agreed with foreign backers.

Four members of Naftogaz’s independent board resigned earlier this year, citing government obstruction of efforts to reform the company. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)