Ukraine PM promises Naftogaz reforms will continue
September 20, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a month ago

Ukraine PM promises Naftogaz reforms will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Wednesday said he guaranteed that reforms at state-run gas firm Naftogaz would not be derailed, responding to the resignation of its independent board over alleged obstructions by the government.

“I want to emphasize that it is very important to continue the reform of Naftogaz,” Groysman said in a government meeting, highlighting the need to “unbundle” Naftogaz’s production, transport and sales businesses.

“I guarantee that the reforms will be continued and sped up,” he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

