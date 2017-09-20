Ukraine PM promises Naftogaz reforms will continue

KIEV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Wednesday said he guaranteed that reforms at state-run gas firm Naftogaz would not be derailed, responding to the resignation of its independent board over alleged obstructions by the government.

“I want to emphasize that it is very important to continue the reform of Naftogaz,” Groysman said in a government meeting, highlighting the need to “unbundle” Naftogaz’s production, transport and sales businesses.

“I guarantee that the reforms will be continued and sped up,” he said.