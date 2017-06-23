FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's PrivatBank needs $1.5 bln extra capital - finance minister
June 23, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 2 months ago

Ukraine's PrivatBank needs $1.5 bln extra capital - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalised last December, needs a further capital injection of 38.5 billion hryvnias ($1.5 billion) to stay afloat, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Friday.

The additional capital will be injected in two stages, the first amounting to 22.5 billion hryvnias, Danylyuk said, without giving further details.

"The additional capitalisation of the bank will not affect the currency market and the level of inflation," he said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)

