U.N. chief preparing new push towards ending nuclear weapons

GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The world needs a new effort to get rid of nuclear weapons, although many states wrongly think they make the world safer, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Monday.

Guterres said taboos on nuclear tests and chemical weapons usage were under threat, while talk of tactical nuclear weapons was leading in an extremely dangerous direction. He said that he was preparing a new initiative to see off those risks and others, such as a new generation of high-technology weapons. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)