Congo president says whoever killed U.N. experts will be punished
#Basic Materials
September 23, 2017

Congo president says whoever killed U.N. experts will be punished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Congolese President Joseph Kabila told the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday that he would ensure those responsible for killing two U.N. investigators earlier this year will be punished.

“We are determined to ensure that light is shed on the exact circumstances of this crime and to ensure that this horrendous act ... will not remain unpunished,” Kabila said.

Michael Sharp, an American who was coordinator of an independent sanctions monitoring group, and Zaida Catalan, a Swede, were killed in central Congo on March 12 while carrying out investigations for a report to the U.N. Security Council.

Kabila also said the Democratic Republic of Congo was “most certainly moving toward credible, transparent and peaceful elections.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

