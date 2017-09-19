Macron tells Trump Iran nuclear deal "good", irresponsible to not respect it

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday staunchly defending the “good” Iran nuclear deal saying that those who did not respect it were irresponsible.

“Renouncing it would be a grave error, not respecting it would be irresponsible, because it is a good accord that is essential to peace at a time where the risk of an infernal conflagration cannot be excluded.”

Macron said he made this clear to Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani when he met them on Monday. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)