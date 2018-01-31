Unibail-Rodamco says exceeds 2017 earnings guidance

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch commercial property group Unibail-Rodamco said on Wednesday it expected to grow its earnings per share to between 12.75 and 12.90 euros in 2018 after its 2017 results came slightly above expectations.

Its recurring earnings per share rose 7.20 percent last year to 12.05 euros. This came on top of the average estimate of 12 euros in a Reuters poll.

Unibail-Rodamco said that it planned to close the deal to buy U.S. and UK mall operator Westfield Corp for $16 billion in the second quarter this year.

It also added that future profit estimates were done on a standalone basis.