Unibail-Rodamco secures bridge for Westfield buy

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco has netted a €6.1bn acquisition financing facility to help fund its US$24.7bn purchase of shopping centre owner Westfield Corp.

Unibail-Rodamco said in a statement that the facility, from Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, would be repaid with senior debt and deeply subordinated hybrids (€2bn), while around €3bn will come from asset sales over the next several years.

REITs have proved the bond market success story of 2017 with strong demand from investors for their attractively priced deals.

If it follows in the footsteps of its sector peers, Unibail may tap the bond market soon.

Spain’s Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi was quick off the mark in November, financing the purchase of Axiare even though the deal is not expected to complete until Q2 2018.

Strong market conditions have allowed other European corporates to skip the bridge facility stage and head straight to bonds for M&A financing.

Recent examples include BASF for its purchase of Bayer’s seeds business, and Italian energy company 2i Rete Gas for its acquisition of two local businesses from Gas Natural Fenosa. (Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)