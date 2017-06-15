FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Unicaja to raise up to 875 mln euros from IPO - sources
June 15, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 2 months ago

Spain's Unicaja to raise up to 875 mln euros from IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Unicaja is moving ahead with a long-mooted stock market listing and could raise as much as 875 million euros ($975.89 million) from the sale of 40.4 percent of its capital, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Unicaja, with a strong presence in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, plans to issue 625 million new shares at between 1.1 euros and 1.4 euros per share, the sources said on Thursday.

The rescue of Spanish peer Banco Popular last week had cast doubt over Unicaja's plans to list on the market.

Unicaja declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Andrés González and Pamela Barbaglia; writing by Jesús Aguado, editing by Sarah White)

