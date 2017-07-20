FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever CEO to ask UK's May for extended Brexit transition
#Breaking City News
July 20, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 15 days ago

Unilever CEO to ask UK's May for extended Brexit transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Unilever Chief Executive Paul Polman will call on British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday to give businesses more time to adapt to Brexit with an extended transition period.

"We will be talking about the possibility of a longer transition period," Polman told reporters ahead of a planned visit to 10 Downing Street, May's official residence. He added that a lengthy transition for Britain's exit from the European Union was "becoming more realistic now".

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Ben Hirschler

