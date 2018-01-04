Unilever to close UK Colman's mustard factory

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Unilever plans to close its Colman’s mustard factory in the English city of Norwich next year, affecting 113 jobs, the consumer goods giant said on Thursday.

About 40 of the jobs will transfer to the English city of Burton upon Trent, where Marmite and Bovril are made, and about 25 will be created by a new facility in Norwich for production and packing of Colman’s mustard powder, mustard milling and mint processing, Unilever said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans)