FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever blames poor weather for slowing growth
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 19, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in 2 days

Unilever blames poor weather for slowing growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a 2.6 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales on Thursday, blaming poor weather in Europe and natural disasters in the Americas.

That was down from 3 percent growth in the first half of the year.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, which in February rebuffed a $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft-Heinz , said turnover fell by 1.6 percent, hurt by a 5.1 percent hit from foreign exchange rates.

The company stood by its full-year forecast for sales growth of 3 to 5 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.