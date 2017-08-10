FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 days ago

Union Bank of India Q1 profit dives, bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - State-run Union Bank of India reported nearly 30 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for bad loans remained high.

Net profit fell to 1.17 billion rupees ($18.27 million), for the three months ended June 30, from 1.66 billion rupees a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said on Thursday. bit.ly/2urC6Wr

Analysts on an average had expected the bank to report a net profit of 1.95 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

As of end-June, gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 12.63 percent from 11.17 percent at the end of March, and 10.16 percent at end-June 2016.

$1 = 64.0400 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

