FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union Bank of India Q1 profit dives, bad loans rise
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 2 months

Union Bank of India Q1 profit dives, bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - State-run Union Bank of India reported nearly 30 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for bad loans remained high.

Net profit fell to 1.17 billion rupees ($18.27 million), for the three months ended June 30, from 1.66 billion rupees a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said on Thursday. bit.ly/2urC6Wr

Analysts on an average had expected the bank to report a net profit of 1.95 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

As of end-June, gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 12.63 percent from 11.17 percent at the end of March, and 10.16 percent at end-June 2016.

$1 = 64.0400 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.