Union Pacific quarterly profit rises 5.6 pct
October 26, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

Union Pacific quarterly profit rises 5.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher third-quarter net profit, driven by a 4 percent rise in freight revenue including a 26 percent jump in industrial products.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s third-quarter net income rose to $1.19 billion or $1.50 per share, from $1.13 billion or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $5.41 billion in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.17 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru, and Eric Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

